What You Need To Know:

#1: Early Week Warmth – Warmer flow slides in, allowing high temperatures to approach the 90-degree mark by Tuesday afternoon.

#2: Wednesday’s Cold Front – A much more fall-like air-mass filters in behind Wednesday’s strong frontal passage, cooling highs down by 10°-15°.

Today’s Forecast:

Lingering moisture in the low-levels may bring the potential for patchy dense fog during the morning commute. Otherwise, we can expect a fairly quiet start to the new week, with high temperatures climbing back into the lower 80s.

Overnight into Tuesday, forecast models lift a warm front through N. Illinois and S. Wisconsin, which could be responsible for a few early morning showers and thunderstorms. Thankfully with this round, the threat for severe weather remains very low. Expect lows to land near 60-degrees.

Next Cold Front:

Once the morning round fully comes to a close, the rest of Tuesday looks to feature a good amount of sunshine. Highs will be a bit warmer thanks to a decent southerly to southwesterly breeze. Another cold front may spark a few more showers and thunderstorms late Tuesday, with chances possibly lingering into the early stages of Wednesday.

However, the more important headline with this particular frontal passage is going to be the big-time cool down that follows. This will bring a more fall-like air-mass to the Great Lakes just in time for when we’re ready to jump into the fall season.

Fall Equinox:

Temperatures by Wednesday afternoon will be sitting in the lower 70s, with continued cooling occurring into Wednesday night. By the time you are walking out the door Thursday morning, a few spots may be sitting in the 40s. Needless to say, a light jacket or sweatshirt will be a must.

Needless to say, a light jacket or sweatshirt will be a must. Thursday, which also happens to be the day of seasonal transition, will end up being the coolest day of the week, with most peaking in the lower 60s. Models then bring another cold front in over the weekend. Ahead of it, winds will primarily be out of the south and southwest, allowing highs to recover back into the lower 70s.