Warm, Potentially Rainy, Start to June

After a dry and cooler weekend wrapped up the month of May, we could be seeing just the opposite for the first week of June.

Radar reflectivity and infrared satellite imagery from Monday, June 1st at 6:45 AM CDT

As of early Monday morning, showers are beginning to pop up along a warm front stretching across western Iowa and are progressing toward the Stateline. These scattered, light showers will move through the Stateline lasting as late as the mid-afternoon. By the late afternoon, skies are expected to clear up a bit as temperatures warm into the upper 70’s. As strong southerly flow occurs through Monday and persists through Tuesday, temperatures will continue to warm reaching near 90 degrees by Tuesday afternoon. With dewpoints expected to be near 70 degrees on Tuesday, heat indices could make conditions feel more like the middle to upper 90’s late Tuesday afternoon. These southerly winds are chasing a cold front that will be moving in from the north. This will result in a chance for some showers and a few thunderstorms come Tuesday evening and overnight into Wednesday.

Simulated radar reflectivity for Wednesday, June 3rd and 2:00AM CDT from the Rapid Precision Mesoscale, or RPM , model

This front is forecast to pass over the Stateline Wednesday morning with showers and a few thunderstorms expected to last through much of the day. Though this cold front is not anticipated to have much of an impact on temperatures as they are forecast to reach the upper 80’s on Wednesday. The chance for rain will gradually die out through the evening as drier, northerly winds follow the cold front as it pushes to our south. Conditions should remain dry overnight and into Thursday morning.

Early Thursday, winds shift back to southerly as a strong low pressure system moves across south-central Canada. This will advect more moisture and warm air into the Stateline which will keep our temperatures in the middle to upper 80’s but could throw up a few showers now and then on Thursday as well as the weak cold front tied to the low pressure system is dragged across the Stateline.