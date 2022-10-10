More of the Same:

Over the weekend, the Stateline saw some major improvements in the temperature department as highs went from the 50s Saturday to the 60s Sunday. The forecast moving forward does come with both good news and not so good news. The good news is that we’ll see a continuation of Sunday’s weather for the beginning of the new work week.

On the flip side, a parade of cold fronts marching through will help filter in big changes by the time we’re jumping into the weekend. Monday does kick off with a slight chill in the air so make sure to have a light jacket or sweatshirt on before heading out. By this afternoon, you won’t need that extra layer as highs will be sitting in the upper 60s, close to 70-degrees under a decent amount of sun. Conditions remain quiet overnight, with Tuesday starting off on a mild note.

Storm Chances Return:

Tuesday begins on a dry note. However, the same frontal boundary that came through the area Sunday night is expected to lift northward as a warm front Tuesday morning into Tuesday afternoon. This front will not only keep our high temperatures in the lower 70s, but it will also bring our next opportunity to see a few storms.

Tuesday’s threat looks to mainly evolve during the evening, with a better shot at a few showers and thunderstorms arriving overnight. With the lack of atmospheric parameters, the severe threat Tuesday remains low. However, the Storm Prediction Center did place a good chunk of the Stateline under a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5), mainly for damaging straight-line winds.

Parade of Cold Fronts:

During the Wednesday and Thursday time frame, we’ll see a couple of cold fronts march across the midsection of the U.S. The first of the two, which looks to come through Wednesday morning, looks to have more of an impact on our temperatures, dropping down highs from the low 70s Tuesday to the lower 50s Thursday. Overnight lows look to tumble as well, landing near the freezing mark as we head out the door Thursday.

The second frontal boundary aims to come through Thursday morning, bringing the possibility for a sprinkle or two. Otherwise, the weather dries out to some sunshine late Thursday and Friday, with this upcoming dry and chilly weather lasting into the upcoming weekend. Expect another cold front to slide through late Saturday night into Sunday, bringing another dip in temperatures for early next week.