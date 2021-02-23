Warm Stretch Continues, Cold Front Arrives Wednesday Morning

Man, yesterday felt absolutely lovely didn’t it. In fact, Rockford’s high of 40° made for the first ABOVE-average day since February 4th. So yes, it’s been a while since we’ve seen warmth like this. But guess what? I have more good news to share on this Tuesday morning. If you loved yesterday’s weather, you’re in for a treat today as more of the same is expected.

Our Tuesday begins with plenty of sunshine, as the disturbance from last night continues to pull away from the region. While clouds were pretty quick to clear out, this morning’s lingering westerly breeze didn’t allow temperatures to drop much. To put this into perspective, remember when I said Rockford observed a high of 40° yesterday? Well, we only dropped a few degrees since then. Most of us are waking up in the low to mid 30s, roughly 5° to 15° warmer than temperatures Monday morning. Whether your kids are heading off to school this morning or if you’re heading to work, grab your coat before heading out. Wind chills will briefly touch the 20s before climbing back into the 30s by this afternoon.

As of Tuesday morning, our next disturbance is currently diving into the Upper Midwest, bringing light to at times moderate snow to portions of the Dakotas. Guidance shows cloud cover slowly increasing throughout the afternoon as this system approaches from the northwest. Temperatures, thanks to additional sunshine and a southwest breeze, will end up back in the low 40s. Following another day featuring above average temperatures, we’ll head into the overnight hours under mostly cloudy skies. Hi-res models keep much of the precipitation with this disturbance to the north of the IL/WI border. However, a passing sprinkle or shower cannot be ruled out. By Wednesday morning, a cold front is expected to slight through, filtering in slightly cooler air for the second half of the work week.

Now, when we say “slightly cooler”, we’re not talking single-digits or temperatures in the teens. Winds following the cold front will shift to the northwest, gusting up to 25 mph at times. This will only allow high temperatures to climb into the upper 30s by the afternoon. Wednesday features cloud cover to start, giving way to a few peeks of sunshine by the afternoon. With how warm temperatures get over the next few day, be mindful of any snow melt that occurs. With overnight lows dropping into the teens, this will quickly freeze any moisture that results from any melted snow. Temperatures into weeks end remain in the low 30s, with with Thursday and Friday featuring some sunshine.