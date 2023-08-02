More of the Same:

August began where July left off, with a good amount of sunshine, seasonable temperatures, and rather comfortable humidity. Officially, highs for all of our locales Tuesday peaked in the low 80s. As we move forward into the second half of the week, the weather aims to stay quiet as the main storm track in the upper-levels remains to our southwest.

High pressure to our east will bring more sunshine to the region both today and Thursday, but in a mixed fashion. Thursday will be a touch warmer as we will be sitting ahead of our next cold front. Highs today will peak in the mid 80s, with upper 80s in the works for Thursday. Along with the climb in temperatures comes a climb in humidity levels, with dew point temperatures landing in the close to the 70-degree mark by Thursday afternoon.

Forecast models bring said cold front in by Friday morning, which will help change our winds to the northeast. This will help bring a slightly cooler, less humid air mass in for Friday, with the effects lasting into the first half of the weekend.

Weekend Rain:

The focus for this weekend will be a disturbance that glides into the Great Lakes from the Midwest. This will bring us our best opportunity for rainfall over the next 7 days, primarily late Saturday night into Sunday. At this point in time, a few details regarding this weekend’s chances remain unclear. One being the overall track of the storm as it approaches the region. And two, the storm system’s strength.