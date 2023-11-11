It was a chilly Saturday morning across the Stateline, as overnight lows fell into the low 20s for most. Rockford’s temperature fell to 22°, the second coldest it has been all season. Due to the chill, many patches of frost developed across the region. Our very own Joey Marino snagged this picture of thick frost on a few leaves from early in the morning. Temperatures quickly warmed under the sunshine for the afternoon, reaching a high near 50° for most before cloud cover started to fill in for the evening.

Clouds continue to remain thick through the night tonight, acting as a bit of an insulator despite the dry air that would normally allow temperatures to fall further. As a result, lows across the region will be in the mid and upper 30s. Skies will begin to clear toward daybreak Sunday morning.

Highs will once again reach the 50s tomorrow afternoon, this time solidly above that mark. Mid and maybe upper 50s will be where most high temperatures head tomorrow afternoon under breezy Southerly winds and sunny skies following the early morning clearing. Winds could gust upwards of 30 mph during the afternoon before calming into the night.

The pattern continues to remain mild for the majority of the week, as a blocking pattern will keep ridging overhead and a cutoff low near the Gulf of Mexico. That is where rain chances will remain relegated to through the middle of the week while high temperatures slowly climb day by day into the low 60s by Wednesday. Our next rain chances hold off until Thursday when the ridge breaks down as a trough moves in, also bringing slightly cooler air for the weekend.

But fear not, warm-weather lovers! The overall pattern continues to heavily favor warmer than normal weather into the middle-end of November. The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting a 70-80% chance of seeing above average temperatures between the 17th and 21st of November.

Mild and sunny weather persists in the Stateline for the next few days. Other than breezy conditions Sunday, quiet and dry conditions hold pat until the middle of the week, when we see our next weather system come to pass, bringing breezy conditions once again and possible rain chances for Thursday and Friday.