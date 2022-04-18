After some snow showers overnight and into the morning Monday, we continued the cool weather with overcast and breezy conditions all day. Snow flurries continue for some of the night tonight, as winds continue to remain breezy. Any snow chances will likely move out by Midnight.

Temperatures get down into the low 30s for the overnight low. Winds could still gust up to 30 mph.

Tomorrow, we are going to see a bit more sunshine early on in the day, but cloud cover once again moves in for later in the evening. Locations that see more sunshine have a better chance of reaching the 50s for the high temperature. Locations that see more cloud cover will likely stay in the upper 40s.

Cloud cover increases through the evening Tuesday ahead of another weather system that looks to bring rain showers through Thursday.

After the system for Wednesday/Thursday, we are looking at a period of continual warming for Thursday through Sunday. The only possible hiccup to this is a warm front on Friday potentially remaining South of the viewing area. With this warm front, we could also see the potential for thunderstorms. This is something to watch going into this week!

The 7 day forecast remains cool for the beginning of the week, but we do warm up significantly going into the weekend, even reaching nearly 80° for Saturday!

For more details on the forecast, watch this video from the 5PM newscast.