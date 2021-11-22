Warm up expected leading into Thanksgiving Day holiday

Temperatures Monday afternoon were quite a bit cooler compared to the 50s that were recorded over the weekend. Highs throughout the area Monday struggled to make it out of the 40s, holding in the mid to upper 30s, roughly 5-10 degrees colder than the average high for the end of November.

A weak upper level disturbance moving through the Midwest will bring a few more clouds overhead for some Monday evening, but should clear out after 8pm/9pm. As high pressure moves closer to the Stateline, temperatures will plummet through the 20s, down into the mid teens overnight. A few of the more typical cold spots could dip into the low teens, from Rochelle to Freeport. Wind speeds, however, will be lighter than Monday morning but wind chills will still hoover around 10 degrees.

High pressure will move into the Southeast, shifting winds around to the south Tuesday. After a cold start Tuesday morning, afternoon temperatures will warm into the low to mid 40s. Wind speeds, however, will also increase gusting to 25 mph during the afternoon, increasing to around 30-35 mph Tuesday night and Wednesday.

A slight increase in moisture Tuesday night will allow a little more cloud cover to build holding overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s. The warmer start will set the stage for a much warmer Wednesday as high temperatures climb into the low 50s. A delay in cloud cover could even bring highs into the mid and upper 50s!

But a cold front moving in overnight Wednesday will bring temperatures crashing back down Thursday afternoon, with numbers hoovering in the low 30s for much of the day. Blustery northwest winds will also hold wind chills in the 20s. Thursday night we see temperatures drop into the teens, rising only into the 30s for Friday. A couple clipper-like systems moving in our direction for the start of the weekend could bring in some precipitation, both Friday afternoon and Saturday night into Sunday. Right now the chance for that appears low, but something to monitor if your travel plans take you out this weekend.