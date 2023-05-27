It was another beautiful afternoon across the area, with plenty of sunshine remaining with us throughout much of the day. Highs for the afternoon rose into the upper 70s for most! Later into the evening, a few clouds begun to roll in. Even with the cloud cover, it was still a very nice evening with temperatures hovering near the 70-degree mark through 8PM.

The clouds are from upper-level moisture coming from the low-pressure system currently sitting near the Carolinas. This low-pressure is being held in place by a blocking pattern with a high pressure across the Great Lakes. This is helping to push some of that moisture our way, bringing that small increase in cloud cover.

Overnight, the clouds keep us a little warmer than we have been the last few nights. We only fall to the upper 40s, compared to the low and mid-40s from the last few nights.

Tomorrow brings even warmer afternoon highs, despite the additional cloud cover. Highs reach the low 80s, but humidity remains very low. Skies remain partly cloudy, with the upper-level moisture from the coastal system only bringing a little bit of cloud cover.

If you are looking forward to summer, you will love the forecast for this Memorial Day. Temperatures start out warm, and only get warmer from there. By the late morning, temperatures will be in the mid-70s. By midday, temperatures will warm to the 80s. Afternoon highs reach the mid-80s, with still plenty of sunshine. Perfect weather for any outdoor plans, but make sure to remember the sunscreen if you plan to be outdoors for an extended period of time!

Rain chances are few and far between for the week ahead, with the only chances coming during the warmest afternoons next week. The heat may allow for some summer-like “popcorn” showers to develop during the afternoon and evening Wednesday and Thursday. While these chances are not very high, it is our best chance for rain before next weekend.

Other than the lack of rain chances, this is a perfect forecast to kick off the unofficial start to summer. Highs in the 80s and low 90s all week, lots of sunshine, and low humidity. Can’t ask for much better!