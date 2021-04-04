Warm Weather Sticks Around but Chance for Storms Joins In

Warm weather through Easter weekend will stretch into next week but a few chances for rain and thunderstorms will soon accompany the unseasonably warm weather.

On Saturday, Rockford reached the 70’s for the first time since November 10th, that’s a 144-day hiatus. With an official high temperature of 72 degrees, this was a 17° departure from the normal daily high of 55°. In addition to the warm weather, a system of high pressure helped to provide dry and sunny conditions through the first half of the weekend. A bit more moisture will be introduced to the middle and upper levels of the atmosphere heading into Sunday which will likely result in a few more clouds overhead, though skies through the majority of the day should stay on the mostly sunny side. Plenty of sunshine and warm winds out of the south will bring temperatures back into the 70’s for Easter Sunday. However, with a storm system approaching from the north, clouds will build through the evening and overnight ahead of the Stateline’s next chance for rain.

This storm system is forecast to move through central Wisconsin on Monday with showers isolated showers expected to form along and to the south of the storm’s center. This will bring the Stateline a chance for some light showers through Monday beginning as early as the late morning. With building instability through the day and sufficient moisture in the midlevels of the atmosphere, a few brief thunderstorms could develop in the evening. A lack of low level moisture, though, may prevent this chance for a few storms. As a much larger storm system begins to approach from the west, a chance for rain returns on Tuesday as the storm’s warm front begins to extend into the upper Midwest. With added moisture throughout the atmosphere, another chance for a few brief thunderstorms arrives in the evening and lasts into the overnight. Scattered showers are then expected to fall through much of the day on Wednesday as the storm’s cold front approaches. This will bring temperatures from the lower 70’s on Monday and Tuesday down into the 60’s for Wednesday. A few showers may fall through the day on Thursday as well as the storm’s center moves across the Midwest. 60’s are then expected through the rest of the week.