Warm Wednesday:

Tuesday ended being the nicest day in nearly a week as highs registered in the low 60s. While we can expect this warming trend to continue, Wednesday won’t feature as much sun.

As we prepare for the day ahead, skies will cloud over as our next rain-provider approaches from the Upper Great Plains. With that being said, I do think there will be times, especially during the first half of the day, where the sun will make an appearance.

That, along with today’s organized and warm southerly breeze will help bring temperatures into the mid to upper 60s. Forecast models then show our next cold front arriving sometime during the evening, resulting in the chance for scattered light showers.

Chances Linger:

As the cold front pulls away, an intrusion of dry air will help bring a break in the action for a majority of Wednesday night. But a passing light shower or two cannot be ruled out. Chances increase once again Thursday morning as this weak disturbance sweeps across the region. This upcoming rainfall won’t be even close to what we experienced to round out the work week last week. Rainfall totals for most will remain under a quarter of an inch.

Beyond this system, temperatures cool down slightly as surface flow shifts to the northwest. This will help bring afternoon highs closer to 60° Friday. Another round of chilly air aims to settle across the Great Lakes this weekend following the passage of another weak upper-level impulse. This will send highs back down into the mid to upper 50s for Saturday and Sunday. But the chance for rain during this stretch remains low.