Warm winds bring temperatures into the 80s to kickoff the weekend

Strong southwest winds in the jet stream Friday and Saturday will help push temperatures near 80 degrees Friday, and into the low to mid 80s Saturday. Winds will gust as high as 25 mph Friday and around 35 mph Saturday.

A few sprinkles and light showers fell Thursday late afternoon and evening as a storm system moved through Wisconsin. Heavier rainfall and isolated thunderstorms remained north of the state line, however. The cold front, now settled in southern Wisconsin, will be pushed back north as a warm front Friday morning. Gusty southwest winds will bring temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s for the afternoon. Another surge of warm air Friday night will bring temperatures even further into the 80s, mid and upper 80s, Saturday afternoon.

The first of several cold fronts will pass through Sunday bringing with it a chance for showers Sunday afternoon. Another cold front arrive Monday and another one Wednesday. Each one will help to bring temperatures down from the 80s on Saturday, to the 70s on Sunday, 60s Monday and Tuesday and then into the 50s Wednesday and Thursday. Scattered wind-drive showers will also be possible during afternoon next week.