Warm & Windy Friday Leads to Comfortably Warm Weekend

Thanks to an area of high pressure, we had a beautiful fall-like afternoon Thursday. Under wall-to-wall sunshine, temperatures for most climbed comfortably into the low 70s. With that high pressure system now to our east, a warmer and breezier day lies ahead for weeks end. We started to feel the affects of being on the backside of that system, as winds this morning were a tad bit breezy out of the southeast. As of a result, temperatures for those heading out early dropped into the upper 40s and low 50s. This warmer start to our day is a sign for things to come, as summer returns from vacations and settles in this afternoon.

After a nice break from this week’s gusty winds yesterday, windy conditions are set to return around mid-day. So, you better hold on to your hats and sunglasses as these will be some of the strongest winds we’ve felt this week. It’s due to the fact that the pressure at the surface is tightly squeezed in between the high pressure system to the east, and a low pressure system in the Upper-Midwest. As I always point out in my discussions, the tighter the pressure gradient is, the stronger the wind gusts will be. Overall, winds will shift to the southwest behind a lifting warm front and could gust up to 35 mph at times. We’ll feel the strongest winds between 12PM and 6 PM, before winds drop below 25 mph late this evening. This is important to note because roadways that are west-east bond will be impacted slightly. Also, be sure to secure any loose objects or fall decorations you have in your yard.

Otherwise, this warm front will bring a “summer-like” feel back to the Stateline this afternoon. So, if you love warmer weather, then you are in luck. Temperatures today will rise into the low 80’s across many areas in the Stateline. This is heat that we typically feel during the late August-early September. This morning’s sun-filled start will give way to a few clouds later on. Which means, we can end this week’s beautiful stretch of weather on a warmer and dry note. Aside from the additional cloud cover, skies may look a bit hazy once again thanks to another round of wildfire smoke. Will this impact air quality? No, it will not. Overnight, cloud cover will increase just slightly, as we hold on to the warmer temperatures with lows into the ’60s.

If you have any plans to go apple-picking or to a corn maze, this upcoming weekend will remain dry for the most part. The only exception, a spotty shower or two that may pop up along a cold front. Especially to the south of the Rockford area. However, most of the rich, deep moisture continues to remain trapped across the Gulf states. So as this cold front progresses through the region during the mid-day hours Saturday, it won’t have much to it. Aside from that, skies look to remain partly sunny for both Saturday and Sunday with temperatures comfortably warm in the mid to upper 70’s. As stronger cold front is set to arrive early in the day on Monday, bringing the best chance for rain in the upcoming days. Otherwise, have a wonderful weekend!

