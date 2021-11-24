Warm & Windy Wednesday, Cooling Down for Thanksgiving

Warm, Windy Wednesday:

Thanks to a plethora of sunshine, and a decent breeze out of the south and southwest, our highs recovered quite nicely Tuesday afternoon with most landing in the mid to upper 40s. I say “recovered quite nicely” because it was only 24 hours prior that the Stateline failed to see temperatures climb out of the 30s.

Wednesday kicks off with a few peeks of sunshine before clouds gather up by mid to late morning. Despite the increase in cloud cover, an uptick in our temperatures is set to continue as a gusty southerly/southwesterly wind will push highs into the low 50s this afternoon. Sounds like we’re heading in the right direction right? Well, cue tonight’s cold front.

Tonight’s Cold Front:

In a very November 2021-like fashion, this warm-up is short-lived thanks to a cold front that’s scheduled to slide through overnight. A few showers, especially south of highway 20, will be possible late this evening with chance stretching into the early hours of tonight.

Those that do get in on the wet weather can expect it to be rather brief and quite light, with accumulation remaining under than a few hundredths of an inch. Shortly before midnight, guidance shows conditions drying out, leaving us under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds post cold-frontal passage will immediately change to the northwest, allowing another shot of cold-air to sink down from Canada.

Thanksgiving Forecast:

Cloud cover lingers into Thanksgiving morning, with temperatures falling into the low 30s. While guidance does show clouds slowly clearing during the afternoon, highs will be limited to the upper 30s thanks to a linger northwest breeze. By the time the turkey is ready to be served, temperatures will be sitting on either side of the 30° mark.

Friday begins in the teens, with highs only peaking in the low to mid 30s. The weather warms up a little once we get into the upcoming weekend. Highs both Saturday and Sunday reach the low 40s. The only chance for precipitation comes in the form of a weak clipper system late Saturday, which may bring a few light rain and snow showers to the area. But it looks like this clipper system is quick to exit, allowing dry conditions to settle in for Sunday.