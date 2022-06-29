It was nice outside to start the work week off but as the week goes on, temperatures will continue to rise. We did not have a heat index Monday or Tuesday but that is a different story today thanks to a warm front and a change in our wind flow bringing in the warmer air. Thursday will be the warmest day out of this week. Heat index values Wednesday afternoon are within a few degrees of our actual air temperatures. Thursday we will see a bigger difference with dew points higher than the 60s we are seeing in most of the Illinois Counties in the Stateline today.

Expect temperatures to be in the mid to upper 80s the remainder of Wednesday. Overnight Wednesday, areas will be in the upper 60s, a stretch from the comfortable nights the last few days. Thursday temperatures will be in the lower 90s under a partly sunny sky.

The next chance of rain comes Friday morning and afternoon for some. Similar to what we saw Tuesday, this will not be a significant rain. Next week, this could hopefully be a different story and we can make up for some of the missed rainfall totals. Currently, most of the area sits under abnormally dry conditions. The Storm Prediction Center has areas northwest of the Stateline under a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe storms Thursday. We will have to watch this as the next cold front approaches our area. Right now, threats are very low across the Stateline for Friday. Winds will gust up to 20-25mph overnight Wednesday and then up to about 25-35mph Thursday, so it will continue to be breezy.

As we wrap up the work week, temperatures will come down again for Friday and Saturday, but the near normal temperatures are not going to last that long. A quick return to the near 90 degree mark will be here Sunday for the second half of the weekend and into the Fourth of July holiday on Monday.