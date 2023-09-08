It was another cool and gloomy day across the Stateline Friday afternoon, as we only made it into the upper 60s for most underneath overcast skies. Monroe, WI only had a high temperature of 64 degrees!

Skies are continuing to clear into the night, and that will allow very efficient radiational cooling to take place. Overnight lows could dip into the upper 40s for some who see the clearing take place a bit quicker. Otherwise, highs in the low 50s are generally expected for most.

Saturday brings clear skies and plenty of sunshine, unlike the last two days. This will allow temperature to rise into the mid and upper 70s, while humidity remains low. As a result, it will be a very pleasant fall-like afternoon!

Sunday is another similar day to Saturday with sunshine and highs in the 70s, but our next weather system will roll in not too long from now. Late Sunday evening may feature a few spotty showers followed by steady to heavier rain late into the night. Scattered showers are possible through Monday with a slight chance Tuesday as the low pressure pulls away.

Luckily, it appears we may see at least pockets of steady rain during that time. Total rainfall may approach widespread amounts of 0.5″, per the forecast from the Weather Prediction Center.

This would be fantastic news for those dealing with drought conditions, as we have seen below normal precipitation in almost every month since April. Extreme drought conditions have been spreading across portions of Winnebago County in Illinois, and Green/Rock counties in Wisconsin.

Turning our eyes to the tropics, Hurricane Lee was a Category 5 Hurricane as of Thursday night. Stronger wind shear aloft weakened it quickly Friday, as it was only a strong Category 4 Hurricane Friday at 5PM ET. Continued weakening occurred throughout much of Friday, as dry air and strong winds disrupted the hurricane. It is still forecast to remain a major hurricane (winds of at least 110 mph) over the next few days. Eventually, it will turn North and then back out to sea, but there is still a question as to how soon. Right now, many computer models have it turning to the North by Wednesday. Until then, there will remain a high degree of uncertainty as to the exact track more than a few days out. Our weather could have an impact on the eventual steering of the hurricane late next week. The trough bringing the rain our way early next week could push the hurricane out to sea quicker if the trough passes through sooner. Alternatively, if the trough is a bit slower to move through, we may see the storm make landfall across the Northeastern portions of the U.S. Either way, there is still a large degree of uncertainty beyond the weekend.

Locally, high temperatures will return closer to normal through the weekend with a bit more sunshine than we saw the last two days. But that warmth and sunshine is short-lived as our next weather system brings rain chances to the area Sunday night through Tuesday. High pressure keeps us cool with some chilly overnight lows next week before the near normal temperatures return late next week.