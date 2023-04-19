Few T-Storms Wednesday:

Conditions remain fairly dry for when you step out the door. However, we’ll need to keep an eye on the cluster of thunderstorms that are currently roaming across Iowa this morning. Forecast models bring these in close-proximity to the Stateline by mid to late morning, with the brunt of the activity passing to the north of Illinois/Wisconsin border.

The Storm Prediction Center continues to keep the entire region under a level 1 Marginal Risk just in case any storm becomes strong enough to produce severe winds and small hail.

Despite a warm front lifting in from the south, a cap or an “atmospheric lid” will keep thunderstorm chances at bay for the remainder of the afternoon. The placement of this front will be key into how warm temperatures get. But I think enough warm air slides into northern Illinois to where we can see temperatures peak in the low to mid 60s. A few of our southernmost areas on the other hand may end up closer to the 70-degree mark.

Cold Front Thursday:

The associated cold front comes through on Thursday. Ahead of the cold front, we could see not one but two rounds of showers and thunderstorms develop. Forecast models this morning bring the first round in during the mid to late morning hours, with the second round coming with the front itself during the afternoon.

Overall, the severe risk for Thursday is low. The Storm Prediction Center has kept areas to the south and east of the Freeport area under a level 1 Marginal Risk, with gusty winds and large hail being the biggest concerns. Temperatures should peak near the 70-degree mark before falling into the low 40s by sunrise Friday morning.

Downward Trend:

Quite weather moves in for the end of the work week, with temperatures landing on either side of the 60-degree mark. As we’ve been hinting at, cooler air filtering overnight into Saturday will bring well-below average temperatures in for the weekend. A few showers remain possible for Saturday with highs only making it into the mid 40s. Just a tad bit warmer for Sunday. Clouds move out for early next week, with highs rising back into the upper 50s.