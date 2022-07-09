An amazing Saturday afternoon was perfectly capped off by a beautiful sunset out in Rochelle. Clear skies continue this evening.

Clear skies and lower dew points the rest of this evening brings our temperatures down into the 50s, quite cool compared to most nights as of late.

Tomorrow, our temperatures get back up into the mid-80s under plenty of sunshine early on. Winds shift back out of the South, helping to warm us up a bit more tomorrow compared to where we were today.

Monday afternoon, we get a bit more cloud cover as temperatures rise to the upper 80s. Humidity also increases quite a bit, with dew points rising near the 70-degree mark. This brings heat index values into the 90s.

Clouds increase ahead of a cold front, and rain chances continue through the afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the area under a Marginal Risk (Level 1/5) for severe weather. The timing and intensity is still a bit uncertain, but remain weather aware Monday.

Temperatures look to be a bit warmer within the next 6-10 days, per the CPC Outlook.

The 7 Day forecast shows very few chances for rain, with temperatures remaining in the 80s the whole time.