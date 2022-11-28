Sunshine returned after much of the area laid under mostly cloudy skies Sunday. Temperatures to start the work week off were very chilly Monday morning. There was even frost and freezing fog overnight, but temperatures quickly warmed into the lower to mid 40s Monday afternoon.

Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid 30s, an above average night as clouds increase once again. Tuesday temperatures warm up well above normal into the mid 50s. We will not see nearly as much sun compared to today, much of the area will sit under mostly cloudy skies.

There is a chance of rain Tuesday afternoon into the evening but that will transition to some light snow showers. Only a few hundredths of an inch of rain can be expected tomorrow and little to no snow accumulation. Measurable snow will fall northwest of the Stateline. Green, Rock, Jo Daviess, and Stephenson so our far northwest counties in the area could see 0.1”. A few slick spots are possible overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, especially as temperatures fall down into the mid 20s.

There are even severe weather chances, not for the Stateline, but for areas well south of here where there is a moderate risk (level 4 out of 5). Strong and long-track tornadoes are possible. This includes northeast Louisiana, southwest Arkansas, southwest Tennessee, and a good chunk of Mississippi. If you know anyone in the area or outlying area included in the enhanced (level 3 out of 5) or even the slight risk, make sure they are aware and staying up to date with the forecast for the south.

Winds will be breezy during this time frame with gusts approaching 25-35 mph Tuesday afternoon. It will stay pretty windy Tuesday night and into Wednesday. We are looking at a windy work week. The wind will have a bite to it on Wednesday as temperatures are only forecast near 30 degrees. Wind chills Wednesday morning will be in the lower teens, a few places in the single digits, and then for the majority of the day only staying in the teens.

Temperatures will stay cold for Thursday only in the mid 30s which is about 5 degrees below average. Temperatures will warm back up for Friday in the mid 40s, but then fall from another cold font again over the weekend.