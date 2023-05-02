Monday started off the month of May. We did have showers pretty widespread northeast of Rockford, so it was an active start with below normal temperatures. Average daytime highs should be in the mid 60s the 1st of May with nighttime temperatures in the mid 40s. By the middle of the month that temperature comes up to 71/49 and by the end of the month right before we head into Meteorological Summer, 77/55.

Early Tuesday morning temperatures are in the lower 40s, but we will see them warm into the lower to mid 50s today. It will still be a bit below normal but there are warmer temperatures on the way. A few stray showers around the Rockford area are possible later this afternoon but most should stay dry today. Mostly cloudy skies are anticipated today but sunshine finally returns tomorrow. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the lower 30s, it will be a cool night with clouds decreasing ahead of the sunshine that is expected Wednesday.

Winds will still be a factor Tuesday afternoon, but it will not be nearly as windy as yesterday. Gusts today are still going to be around 30-35 mph later today. Tuesday night winds will be fairly strong between 25-30 mph but after midnight they will decrease to around 15-20 mph. Wind gusts on Wednesday will stay between 10-15 mph.

Once we near the end of the work week there is a slight chance of precipitation, but some models have rain holding off until Sunday evening into Monday, that looks to be our best chance at widespread rain, so a drier pattern the next couple of days.

Temperatures are going to warm back into the lower 60s Wednesday, a little bit below normal but then we are back to above average temperatures as early as Thursday when we will be right near the 70-degree mark. The warm trend will continue, by Sunday we should be back into the mid 70s.