Temperatures were significantly warmer than the start of our work week. Wednesday afternoon highs made it into the upper 60s/lower 70s with partly cloudy skies across much of the Stateline.

Winds are going to stay breezy through Wednesday night with gusts around 20-25 mph. Thursday we will see wind gusts increase between 25-35 mph, outside of any severe thunderstorm gusts and warnings we could see.

Wednesday night temperatures will be very mild with cloud cover sticking around. We will see some clearing like we did today tomorrow ahead of the cold front. Thursday temperatures warm similar to what we had Wednesday afternoon, most areas should make it into the lower to mid 70s. Enjoy the warmth while it lasts, there are big changes to follow. There will be some sun earlier in the day but then showers and a few storms move in by Thursday mid-afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center did shift the best chances of severe weather further east to now include Jo Daviess, Green, Most of Stephenson and Carroll Counties and the northwestern parts of Whiteside County in a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5). Damaging straight-line winds and a brief tornado is possible along with pockets of heavy rain will be our main concerns. Better chances of severe weather remain just west of the area where there is a slight risk (level 2 out of 5).

Timing for any severe weather looks to be between about 5-9pm Thursday evening with severe threats diminishing after that time frame. Temperatures will fall very quickly but there will still be showers that move in with the cold front overnight Thursday into Friday. We could see a light mix of precipitation into early Friday morning and ending by 7am.

In the cold sector, several inches of accumulating snow is in the forecast. There is a Blizzard Warning for areas in North Dakota, northwestern Minnesota and north central South Dakota. As that low pressure tracks closer to our area, there is still a chance of light snow flurries for some on Saturday with the low sitting to our north.

Temperatures will transition to a well below average temperature pattern once that front passes Thursday night. Veteran’s Day highs will only be in the upper 30s. We will see our daytime highs come down into the mid to upper 30s for some time and our lows in the 20s. We should be at 50 for our high and 33 for our low, so we will be well below that after Thursday.