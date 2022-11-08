Temperatures were slightly warmer than the start of the work week. Tuesday Stateline areas reached the lower to mid 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the mid 40s again under mostly cloudy skies. A few stray showers are possible overnight into early Wednesday morning, but most should stay north of the Stateline, near the Madison Wisconsin area. Wednesday temperatures jump back up into the mid 60s. We will not see much sunshine out there at all tomorrow as skies are expected to remain mostly cloudy.

Winds are going to start to increase a little bit more Wednesday night into Thursday. We will see gusts back around 30mph. Breezy conditions continue through the end of the work week and into the weekend with gusts gaining a little bit more strength.

Our next chance of rain will be on Thursday afternoon with a cold front. This does not look to be a steady and widespread rain, but areas could receive around a few tenths to a quarter of an inch. Most severe weather should stay west of our area and as the line of showers and storms move in from the west, they are expected to weaken. However, a few stronger storms with thunder remain possible for the Stateline. With falling temperatures after the cold front, a few flurries could mix in Thursday overnight into Friday morning. Light snow flurries remain in the forecast for Saturday as well.

This midweek system will be busy for lots of the country. In the cold sector, there will be snow behind the low prompting many winter weather alerts northwest of the Stateline. Ahead of the cold front there will likely be some severe weather. For the south and areas in Florida there are already Hurricane and Tropical Storm Warnings out for Nicole.

Temperatures will take a major tumble once the cold front passes through the area. Much of the country will transition to seeing below normal temperatures. For the Stateline, temperatures will fall through the day Friday. Temperatures in the afternoon are expected to only be in the mid 30s. This pattern will continue into the weekend and early next week where daytime highs will only be in the mid to upper 30s.

Next Tuesday, November 15th will be a day to keep an eye on. With the much colder air sticking around and a secondary cold front, models are hinting we could possibly see our first measurable snowfall. This will be something to watch as we head into the weekend and early next week.