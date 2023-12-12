Temperatures early Tuesday morning are in the mid to upper 20s but with wind chills factored in we are down to the teens across most of the Stateline. A few locations like Rockford, Freeport, and Janesville have a wind chill value of 20.

Though temperatures are cold this morning we are on the upswing of things as early as tomorrow back to slightly above normal, only by a few degrees in the mid to upper 30s after we only see the lower to mid 30s today. It looks like the warm above normal temperatures could even take us into Christmas, with a drier and warmer pattern, a white Christmas looking less and less likely.