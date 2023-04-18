All is dry for now, but we could see storms work their way in across the Stateline by Wednesday morning. The Storm Prediction Center still has the entire area under a marginal (lower level) risk of severe storms Wednesday. Another chance of severe weather ahead of a cold front remains in the forecast Thursday as well.

Storms look to fire up west of here in the morning Wednesday and then moving into the Stateline by the late morning early afternoon. We could see a few storms still during the evening Wednesday with a few scattered showers overnight. The next chance of rain and even a few storms will be on Thursday. This could come in two rounds kind of similar to previous weeks. One round by the late morning, early afternoon, depending on how much sunshine and storm energy we are able to withstand, another round in the late afternoon/early evening Thursday. Wind and hail remain our biggest threats across the Stateline.

Temperatures Tuesday night will be warmer than they were the night prior. We will be in the upper 30s as clouds increase overnight. Wednesday temperatures continue to climb. We will be a few degrees above normal, in the mid 60s. Southern areas like Amboy, Sycamore, and Sterling will likely reach the upper 60s/lower 70s.

We will continue to stay above normal into Thursday as afternoon highs climb once again in the mid to upper 60s. Behind a cold front, temperatures drop back to below normal. Friday afternoon we will be in the upper 50s. By Saturday and Sunday, temperatures continue to fall back into the mid to upper 40s only. Temperatures across the Stateline do look to be back into the mid to upper 50s by early next week.