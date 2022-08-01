



Daytime highs only reached the mid to lower 80s across the Stateline despite a warm start to the morning. We will see temperatures fall into the lower 60s overnight which is a bit cooler than normal.

Take advantage today with the comfortable temperatures and get outside this evening because we are going to see an increase in temperatures and dew points after today. Wednesday will be the warmest day out there with heat index values around the 100 degree mark.

The Stateline could wake up to a few showers Tuesday morning but most showers will fall to our south. The better chance for us to receive rainfall will be Wednesday.

This past weekend we had breezy conditions and that did carry over into the work week. Winds are still are going to remain between 5-15mph overnight Monday.

The next day to watch for showers will be Wednesday into Thursday, ahead of our next low pressure system. This could bring severe weather northwest of here Tuesday so this will be something to keep an eye on. Right now, the Storm Prediction Center has the area under a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) gusty winds will likely be the biggest factor.

Temperatures will stay near normal or slightly above average, but it does not look to stay super hot out there on Thursday and Friday compared to what we will see Wednesday. As we head into the upcoming weekend, temperatures will be in the upper 80s.