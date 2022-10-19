Temperatures have gradually warmed through the work week, and we will continue to see a rise in our temperature pattern over the next few days. Wednesday afternoon was slightly warmer than Monday making it into the upper 40s in most areas.

We still had a little bit of a chill in the air Wednesday afternoon making it feel a bit cooler outside despite the sunshine. Wind chills made air temperatures feel like they were in the upper 30s/lower 40s.

Temperatures Wednesday night will fall into the upper 20s/lower 30s once again under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures warm back up to near normal Thursday in the upper 50s with some more sunshine. Clouds will increase as we near Thursday evening into the overnight hours.

If you like warmer temperatures, you will like the pattern for the end of the week. Friday temperatures will warm up all the way back into the lower 70s. The mid to upper 70s will even make a brief return on Saturday. Sunday temperatures will stay above normal in the mid 70s.

Winds were a little less gusty compared to the start of the work week but over the last several days have been very breezy averaging 36.4mph. Today Rockford’s peak winds were up to 25mph. Most areas across the Stateline fell in between a 20-25mph range.

A chance of rain returns as early as Sunday but much if not all of the day should remain dry. Rain still looks to hold off until Sunday night into early Monday morning. With a pair of cold fronts moving in, it will make the start of the work week active.