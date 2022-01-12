Warmer-Than-Average Trend Set to Continue Ahead of Late-Week Snow Chances

January Swings:

After kicking off the work week with another round of disrespectfully cold Arctic air, southwesterly to southerly winds brought an opportunity for the region to thaw out on Tuesday. Officially, Rockford came in with a high of 40° yesterday, making for the warmest day of 2022 thus far. Despite the fact that Wednesday features a considerably cloudy sky, this warmer than average trend is still expected to stick around.

Light Mix Possible:

Southwesterly winds overnight resulted in a slower cool-down process, allowing most of our spots to land in the upper 20s and low 30s. A significant difference compared to the single-digit lows that were being felt Tuesday morning.

A weak system sliding into the western Great Lakes will bring a chance for a very scattered light mix of flurries and ran into the mid-day hours. Otherwise, a lingering southwest breeze will allow temperatures to once again top out in the mid to upper 30s. Guidance does show enough moisture moving in late in the day for the potential for fog to develop. Along with the fog potential, we do keep a mostly cloudy sky into tonight, with flurry chances returning by Thursday morning.

Late-Week Snow Chances:

A fast-moving disturbance is likely to spread light snow in our direction just in time for when you head out for the morning commute. Despite the recent warmth, road temperatures may still be cold enough for slick spots to occur. If traveling, be sure to use extra caution. Conditions then quiet down for Thursday afternoon, with highs topping out near the freezing mark (32°).

Friday features a stronger storm system that brings a better opportunity for portions of Midwest a shot at seeing accumulating snowfall. For northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, snow chances do remain possible, especially Friday night into the early stages of Saturday.

The one principle or component of the forecast that is limiting us from being in the greatest snowfall potential is the storm system’s track. Guidance the past few morning’s have come in with a rather westward shift in the overall track, allowing portions of the Dakotas, Minnesota, Iowa, and Missouri to be the areas with the greatest snowfall potential. Still, there is time for the forecast to change so stay up-to-date with the forecast over the next 24 to 48 hours. As the surface low dips to our west/southwest, colder air slides in for the weekend, dropping high temperatures into the low twenties.