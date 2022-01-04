Warmer Tuesday, Winter Weather Advisory Goes Into Effect Tonight

Feeling Like Winter:

Winter was in full force on Monday as the day started out with our first sub-zero temperatures reading of the winter season. Despite plenty of sun and a breeze out of the south/southwest, highs Monday afternoon failed to climb out of the teens.

In fact, our observed high of 18° landed 12-degree below our normal high for January 3rd. With the continuation of these warm southerly winds, we’ll see a significant uptick in the temperature department for our Tuesday. On the flip side however, this warm-up is very short-lived.

Much Warmer Tuesday:

Tuesday begins with plenty of sunshine. But, as an area of high pressure tracks away from the Stateline, clouds are expected to gather up this afternoon. Despite the increase in cloud cover, a well-organized breeze out of the south will help our temperatures climb out of the chilly teens and into the low 30s by this afternoon.

Guidance continues to keep our weather dry into tonight, with a few flurries and snow showers popping up after midnight. This is all in response to our next storm system that tracks in late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Unlike our last snow-maker, this one won’t nearly have as much moisture to work with, resulting in little to no accumulations. With that being said, an increasing wind may blow some of that snow on the roadways, making for hazardous travel.

Winter Weather Advisory

For that reason, the National Weather Service placed all of our counties under a Winter Weather Advisory earlier this morning. This advisory will be in effect at 9PM this evening, lasting until 6PM Wednesday. Following a cold front Wednesday morning, winds will change to the west-northwest, gusting up to 35 to 45 mph at times. Blowing snow can be expected, with the potential for reduced visibilities in open and rural areas.

Arctic Chill Returns:

As another round of cold arctic air rushes in, temperatures will only top out in the mid to upper teens early in the day, only to slowly fall during the afternoon hours. Thursday and Friday won’t be as windy, but will certainly be even colder.

High temperatures will drop back into the teens, with overnight lows dipping as low as 5° Thursday night into early Friday morning! It’ safe to say that you’ll want to plan on bundling up each and every morning for the remainder of the work week.