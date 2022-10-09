It is another cold start to the day with below normal temperatures in the upper 30s/lower 40s for the most part. At least temperatures are not at freezing level except for in Rochelle, compared to yesterday where most places were actually below 32.



Temperatures Sunday afternoon are going to warm nicely right back to where we should be for this time of year in the mid to upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. Sunday night temperatures once again trend slightly warmer than the night before, we will be in the lower 40s with a few clouds early in the night then we should clear quickly for the second half of the night.

It was a windy day yesterday and that will carry over into the second half of the weekend with gusts around 15mph Sunday. Sunday night and into Monday we will see winds come back down to around 5-10mph. However, gusty winds will return to the forecast as early as Tuesday.

Sunshine continues with rain steering clear of the Stateline still for some time. The next chance of rain will still hold off until Tuesday, midweek things look to turn active with the next system arriving across the area. The Storm Prediction Center placed most of the area under a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe storms Tuesday. This will be something to watch, our winds do look to turn very breezy again Tuesday and into Wednesday.

The beginning to middle portions of the work week temperatures will stay near normal and warmer than what we will see heading into Friday and the weekend. If you enjoy the warmth, make it a point to get out early this upcoming week!