Temperatures today reached 60° for only the second time since December! It felt quite warm outside, but even that wasn’t as warm as it was 10 years ago on this day. Temperatures on this day in 2012 made it to near 80° for the high. That was the first day in a stretch of 9 days in a row that set records during that time.

That warmer air hangs with us for a little bit, but tonight behind a weak cold front, temperatures drop down into the 30s for the overnight low with a chance for a sprinkle or two behind that front, mainly after midnight.

Skies clear up quite a bit toward the second half of tomorrow, as temperatures rebound back into the 50s. Clouds will be thick for the beginning of the day, but they will dwindle toward the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures remain warm through the weekend as most days will be above average. Even the coldest high temperature is still right around average for this time of year.

The reason for the warmth hanging around is due to the jet stream continuing to lift North of the Stateline. This allows warmer temperatures and more moisture from the Southeast and Gulf of Mexico to surge upward.

As the jet stream tilts a little more and a large-scale trough moves in, a weather system develops toward the back half of this week. Thursday into Friday is the time frame for this system. It will mostly fall as rain, but there is a chance we could see some wintry mix toward the back end of the system as colder air wraps in.

Even with that potentially strong system toward the back half of the week, temperatures will continue to remain milder through next weekend and into the first day of Spring coming on Sunday. Here’s a look at how the week is shaping up:

For more details on this forecast, watch this clip from the 6PM newscast: