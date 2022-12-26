It’s another cold day across the Stateline but at least temperature warmed into the mid-teens, more than they have the last few days. Wind chills are still in the single digits though making it feel very chilly out there. As of 4:00pm, temperatures are still in the mid-teens Statelinewide but wind chills are already down to the single digits in Galena, Monroe, Janesville, Sterling, and Rochelle.

Overnight lows Monday night will dip down to around 3 degrees, but wind chills will once again be back to below zero. Tuesday temperatures will make it into the lower 20s, steadily warming. That is not the warmest we will see this week though. Temperatures gradually continue to warm, and we will be back to above normal temps by Wednesday.

Wind gusts Tuesday will return to around 20-30 mph so it will be a windy day out there once we dip into the afternoon. This could still lead to areas of snow blowing around. Winds stay breezy Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

We are not tracking any precipitation until Thursday. Chances right now look slim, and some models have this system staying south of the area or only getting into our eastern counties. We will watch this as we get closer towards the end of the week.

New Year’s Weekend is looking cloudy with a small chance of rain right now, but at least temperatures will be much better than what we saw over Christmas Weekend. It was a cold last four days, but the next four days are looking significantly better. By Wednesday temperatures are even near the 50-degree mark. The remainder of the work week and into the weekend temps will be near 40 degrees, or in the lower 40s.