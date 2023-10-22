The thermometer is about to rise the last full week of October with temperatures climbing above average, well above average, at the beginning of the week. Following a cool Sunday night, temperatures will warm into the middle 60s Monday afternoon. Unfortunately, we won’t see as much sunshine as we did Sunday, but it should still be a decent day. There is a small chance for a shower or two near the state line during the morning, with an isolated shower/storm chance for the afternoon.

Temperatures will warm even further Tuesday with highs reaching the middle 70s. Showers and thunderstorms will occur to the north in Wisconsin throughout the day, closer to a warm front. While an isolated storm or two can’t be ruled out during the afternoon locally, our skies are likely to remain dry during that time. Rain chances will increase Tuesday night into Wednesday as the front sinks south. It doesn’t make it entirely through the Stateline before it is pulled back north during the afternoon Wednesday and Thursday. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible both days with temperatures warming into the middle to upper 60s.

A cold front passes Friday, stalling across the Great Lakes through Saturday. This will give us a continued chance for shower activity, but overall coverage remains between 30-40 percent. Another low-pressure system will move through late Saturday into Sunday. Behind this system temperatures are expected to fall, likely landing us below average for the end of October and beginning of November. Highs may struggle to make it out of the 40s during that time.