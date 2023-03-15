Warmer Wednesday:

Well my friends… WE DID IT! We finally got in a day in which the sun was shining from beginning to end. With high pressure moving in, clouds had no wiggle room to develop, resulting in a 0% average cloud cover at the airport. As I mentioned yesterday, this was the most sun that Rockford has seen since February 26th!

Wednesday begins where Tuesday left off, with wall-to-wall sunshine. As we progress towards the afternoon, guidance does show a round of clouds moving in, turning skies partly cloudy. With the previously mentioned high pressure system now positioned to our east, winds be more out of the south and southwest throughout the day.

That, along with today’s filtered sun, will allow temperatures to surge into the upper 40s, possibly low 50s. At times, winds could gust up to 25 to 30 mph. Clouds will continue to thicken up, leaving us mostly cloudy into the early stages of Thursday. From there, it won’t be too long before mother nature introduces our next storm system.

Rainy Thursday:

Before heading out the door Thursday morning, make sure to take the rain gear with you. Scattered light rain early on will pave the way for a much wetter afternoon and evening as a surge of moisture streams in ahead of the incoming surface low. With us being on the warmer side of the low, temperatures won’t have any issuing returning to the mid to upper 40s.

Rain remains likely into the early stage of Thursday night, transitioning into a mix of rain and snow by Friday morning. Accumulation-wise, most with up around a half inch. It’s also at this time in which a strong cold front slides through, allowing temperatures to significantly drop into the weekend. A rather strong wind out of the northwest will place us in the low to mid 30s Friday afternoon, then into the upper 20s by Saturday. Sunday and Monday feature warmer temperatures as winds turn back to the southwest.