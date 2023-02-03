Temperatures all day were stuck in the single digits, after we started the day below zero. We have been stuck in the low single digits throughout the evening. Temperatures will fall to a low around 0° by 9PM or 10PM, but we will see gradual warming through the rest of the night. Temperatures early tomorrow morning will be back in the teens above zero.

Stronger Southerly winds continue warming us into the afternoon, reaching above freezing for the high tomorrow. Winds could gust up to 30 mph, leading to low wind chills to start the day, but it will feel much nicer toward the afternoon.

The warming doesn’t stop with tomorrow either. Temperatures will be much warmer for this week, back above normal starting tomorrow and lasting through mid-week.

The longer-term outlook from the Climate Prediction Center continues to favor warmer temperatures, as we are likely to see warmer than normal temperatures between the 9th and the 13th.

As for precipitation chances, we have a small chance for a flurry or two Sunday, but our main chance for precipitation comes late Monday night with our next cold front passing through.

We are warm through this week, with a few small chances for precipitation. But the big news is the warmer weather coming this week and hanging around a bit longer.