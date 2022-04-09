After a few gloomy and rainy days, we are seeing warmer and drier weather returning at least for the weekend. Temperatures today started out in the low 30s, but will et all the way up near the 50° mark for this afternoon. Sunny skies dominate early in the day, but we could see more clouds later this evening, especially for the Eastern part of the viewing area.

Tonight, temperatures are back down in the lower 30s again with clearer skies allowing for a quicker drop in temperatures.

The rest of the weekend, presented by Kegel Harley Davidson, is looking like a fine time to get out and enjoy the warmer weather, and more importantly, dry weather. Temperatures tomorrow get up to nearly 60° across the region.

After the weekend begins that active pattern with more than a few rain chances, beginning late tomorrow night. There is a chance for some thunderstorms to develop Tuesday and Wednesday.

On that Wednesday, the Storm Prediction Center has already released an Outlook highlighting the Stateline for the potential for severe weather. This is still 5 days out, but something to remain weather aware about this upcoming week.

We get temperatures up into the 60s and even pushing 70 for Wednesday! But, that warmer weather only lasts through Wednesday, as a strong cold front brings our temperatures back down into the 40s and 50s for the weekend and next week.

For more details and the full forecast discussion, watch this video clip below from this morning’s newscast.