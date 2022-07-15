It was a wet and gloomy Friday, especially early on. Widespread moderate to heavy rain showers remained in place through the morning and into the afternoon. Some locations received some hefty rain totals, including the Rockford airport recording over an inch, and nearly three inches at Sterling!

These rain showers are good news for those still under drought conditions, especially the areas across the Stateline that didn’t get rain showers from a couple weeks ago. These drought conditions should improve a bit with the next drought monitor coming out next Thursday.

We hold onto scattered rain chances overnight tonight and through the weekend. Overcast skies tonight keep our temperatures much more moderated, only dropping 5 degrees from Rockford’s afternoon high. We will reach the 60s tonight, but it will still feel muggy, with dew points not too much lower than the temperature.

Tomorrow, we are back into the 80s with a couple peeks of sunshine compared to today, but isolated to scattered rain chances remain in play, particularly in the afternoon and evening. These will not be nearly as widespread as what we saw earlier today, but we still have that chance for showers, so don’t put the rain gear away just yet.

Another very similar day is in store for Sunday, with temperatures around the low 80s and scattered rain chances through the afternoon. However, the sun returns Monday, and that brings our temperatures up into the upper 80s. The warming trend continues through Tuesday before a cold front brings us back down a bit into the middle and end of the week.

In addition to the warmer weather, it will also be very humid. Dew points are already in the 60s and 70s and look to remain there through the weekend and early next week, making for some warmer heat index values into the 90s.

Our next chance for rain comes in the form of storm chances on Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center has identified a large area including the entire Stateline as an area to watch for severe weather potential on Tuesday. We will need to keep an eye on the forecast over the next few days.

The hot weather is here to stay, even beyond next weekend. The Climate Prediction Center has identified nearly the entire country as an area they expect to see above normal temperatures between the 21st and 25th of July.

The 7-Day forecast looks much warmer, especially after the weekend is over. We have slight chances for rain both days of the weekend, as well as storm chances Tuesday. Temperatures warm into the upper 80s and low 90s for much of next week.