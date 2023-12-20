Yesterday’s big discussion was the impact clear skies had on our overnight temperatures.

Well, we’re experiencing the complete opposite this morning as a majority of the night was spent under a mostly cloudy sky. This has left little to no room for any solar radiation to be re-emitted back into space, resulting in a warmer start to our day!

This warmer start will provide a nice base for highs this afternoon as most will peak in the low 40s. This all happening under a partly cloudy sky.

Clouds do thicken up overnight into Thursday, with temperatures falling into the upper 20s.

From there, we’ll be keeping an eye on a few upper-level waves. The first is set to arrive shortly after sunrise Thursday morning. This will help keep clouds in place for much of the day.

Along with Thursday’s cloud cover does come the opportunity for a few scattered sprinkles and light showers during the afternoon and evening.

A secondary wave takes aim at the Stateline late Friday morning into Friday afternoon. This will also bring the chance for a few light showers. Though in a similar fashion to Thursday, this round of showers won’t be much. Highs to round out the work week will end up in the low 40s.

