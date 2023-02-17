Fresh snow from yesterday’s system looked really pleasant earlier this afternoon under the sunshine we saw. That fresh snow helped to keep temperatures in the 20s for the afternoon high. Temperatures have fallen to the teens already tonight; but they will rise through the rest of the night tonight. Wind chills are playing a bit of a factor, as some spots will see wind chills close to zero early into the night tonight.

Tomorrow, our temperatures will rise into the upper 30s and even near 40 degrees for some. Expect a bit of sunshine early, but clouds quickly roll in for the afternoon and evening.

Our temperatures the rest of this week will be near or just above normal as we see highs back in the upper 30s and low 40s for much of the week ahead.

But there are more chances for precipitation, including wintry precipitation this week. One weak system comes in late Monday that could bring a small chance for wintry precipitation, but a potentially major system is in store for somewhere across the upper Midwest. This is one to keep an eye on for the end of next week!

Temperatures are going to remain a bit above normal this week, but the more active weather is highlighted for the middle to end of the week, with slightly cooler temperatures by next Friday.