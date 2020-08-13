Warming towards the end of the week, but turning cooler next week

High temperatures will remain on the above side of average through the end of the week and start of the weekend. We’ll feel a slight increase in humidity, but it shouldn’t be too uncomfortable Thursday or Friday with highs in the mid/upper 80s. A series of cold fronts coming through during the weekend and early next week will bring quite the pattern shift to the Midwest, Great Lakes and Northeast, all while the West and Southwest continue to bake in the heat.

A strong ridge of high pressure will develop over the Southwest pushing the jet stream north. That northward shift into Canada will cause the jet stream to then dip southward across the middle and eastern part of the country. The first cold front is set to arrive Saturday which will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Even though there is a chance for rain, overall rain chances look to remain few and far between.

Another cold front will arrive on Monday bringing with it a few more clouds during the afternoon. Following the front temperatures will dip into the 70s for highs, with overnight lows falling into the 50s. The cooler trend also means limited rain chances through next week. Showers and thunderstorms are likely Saturday afternoon and evening with the arrival of the first cold front, but moisture will be in short supply. A drier and cooler air mass means less of an opportunity for rainfall, leading to a drier than normal forecast for next week as well.