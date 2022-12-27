While we start out the day very cold, we will be warming through the day today, and even more over the next few days. Along with the warmth comes rain chances as well, with a possibly wet weekend to close out 2022.

Even though we started the day with temperatures near or below 0°, Southerly winds and a bit of sunshine will warm us into the low 20s this afternoon. The last time we saw temperatures this warm was last Thursday, before that very strong cold front brought Arctic air and snow.

That same Southerly flow holds our temperatures steady overnight, if not warming up a bit into early Wednesday morning. For that reason, the forecast low is only a couple degrees lower than the high this afternoon.

That warming trend only continues tomorrow, as we see highs reaching the upper 30s with Southerly flow again.

Late tomorrow night, we could see some light drizzle develop across the area. This could lead to some slick spots, as ground and road temperatures may still linger at or below freezing into the night, even though air temperatures will reach the upper 30s. Something to watch out for just in case!

We only get warmer from here, with the pattern continually suggesting warm air being moved into the area from the South. A ridge will develop to the East, helping to warm us up here locally.

High temperatures warm by more than 10 degrees each day for the next two days, reaching nearly 50° by Thursday. We then hold steady into the next few days, with highs sitting around 10 degrees above normal through the weekend.

This weekly high temperature is a huge change from what we saw just a week prior. At 8PM last Thursday, our wind chill was 33° below zero. Roughly that same time a week later, we could still be in the upper 40s, which would be about an 80-degree change of the feels-like temperature in just one week.

This warmth also brings rain chances to the area, mainly Thursday through Saturday. At one point, it looked like we could be in line for a more soaking rain. But now, a cold front associated with one of our next systems looks to stall out to our Southeast, keeping the moisture and heavier rain away from us.

The warmer trend doesn’t go away anytime soon, with the longer-term outlook from the Climate Prediction Center favoring above average temperatures through the early part of January.

The 7-Day forecast is looking much better than the last 7 days, with highs in the 30s and 40s to finish out 2022.