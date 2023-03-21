Temperatures both Monday and Tuesday warmed into the low to mid 50s. And while that isn’t significantly above the average high of 49 degrees, it is still warm. While we are only two days into the spring season, the season as a whole – March, April, May – continues to show signs of warming.

Since the 1970s, the average spring temperature has warmed almost 3 degrees (F) for Rockford, 2 degrees (F) for the United States. Winter remains the fastest warming season across the country, but Spring isn’t far behind. And not only is the spring season warming, it is shifting. According to Climate Central, EPA data indicates that the last spring freeze/frost is, on average, occurring almost four days earlier than the long-term average. The average last freeze in northern Illinois is usually within the last week of April. The earlier frost/freeze date could potentially lead to a longer growing season. While there are some benefits to a longer growing season, depending on location and ecosystem, there are also negative impacts. These would include certain unwanted plants, such as weeds or poison ivy, growing earlier and lasting longer into the colder months.

A longer allergy season is also more likely to occur, and may already have, causing a bigger health concern for those with asthma and allergies. Ticks and mosquitoes could also last longer, creating a higher risk for illness and disease.

While there have been many ups and downs during the spring season, the overall trend highlights the increasing temperature. In fact, since the 1970s Rockford has had 12 more days that have recorded above average warmth. Warmer temperatures may continue throughout the spring and carry over into the summer months as we transition from La Niña, eventually into El Niño conditions this summer.