Temperatures started out in the low 30s early Saturday morning, and we made it into the upper 50s for the afternoon highs. Plenty of sunshine and West or Southwest winds helped to keep us warm. Those winds and a few clouds will continue to keep us warmer tonight than we were the night before. Temperatures only fall to the upper 30s this time around.

Temperatures tomorrow start a bit warmer than they did this morning and reach higher than they did this afternoon. We look to make it into the mid-60s under quite a bit of sunshine. A dry backdoor cold front (from the North) slides in to shift winds a bit late into the evening.

That front is shown here as the winds shift to come out of the North later in the evening. This front does look to be a dry one, so the slight increase in cloud cover will not result in any precipitation.

Rain is not far off though, as a warm front lifts to the North Tuesday afternoon. This brings rain chances and even isolated storm chances into the area. We may need to watch for the potential for severe weather as well, but this is still a few days away.

Rain chances continue through Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. The associated cold front comes in Wednesday evening, bringing another line of showers and maybe a few storms.

Temperatures continue to warm over the next few days, even above average Sunday through Wednesday. But the system that looks to bring us rain for the middle of the week also brings cooler temperatures just as quickly as it brought the warmth.

We remain sunny and warm through the next couple days, and our rain chances start Tuesday. By early Thursday, we should be much clearer, but also much cooler, as temperatures return to the 50s for the end of next week.