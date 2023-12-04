The average high temperature for the beginning of December is the upper 30s, but highs later in the week are forecast to briefly warm into the low 50s.

The next few days will feature temperatures close to average, in the upper 30s. A warm front lifting through the Upper Midwest late Wednesday night and Thursday will bring a brief return of warmth to the region. Southwest winds will increase during the afternoon Thursday pushing highs into the low 50s.

Friday has the potential to be warmer but an increase in moisture could also increase the cloud cover during the afternoon, limiting the full warmth potential. As quick as temperatures warm, they’ll drop back rather quickly by the weekend. A cold front moving in Saturday will bring temperatures back down near average – mid to upper 30s – with another chance for precipitation moving in during the Friday – Sunday time frame.