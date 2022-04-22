Weather whiplash is the name of the game in the Midwest this time of year, and that has been very evident as of late. We hit nearly 70° Thursday with lots of sunshine, then over an inch of rain fell throughout the day today while temperatures remained in the 50s. Big changes are in store yet again tomorrow, with a warm front passing overnight. With that warm front, our overnight low will be reached very early on, as temperatures continue to rise through the night and into the day tomorrow.

Tomorrow, temperatures continue to rise through the 70s and into the 80s for the afternoon with lots of sunshine. The last time temperatures were this warm was last October, nearly 200 days ago!

Along with the warmth, we will be dealing with yet another windy day. Winds from the South increase to around 20 mph for the afternoon, gusting up to 40 mph. This could cause a bit of a problem for high-profile vehicles driving on East/West roads.

Rain chances return Sunday, with a cold front passing early in the day. Rain showers will not be quite as heavy as today, but we still could see a stray thunderstorm or two.

After the cold front, temperatures return to the 50s and 60s next week, with a few overnight lows getting close to the freezing mark again.

For more details, watch the full forecast from the 10PM show: