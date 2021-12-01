Warmth Peaks Thursday, Cooling Down by the Wednesday

Historic November:

Welp, that’s it folks. November is now in the books. And with that being said, November 2021 will go down as the 2nd driest on record, second to 1917 which came in with 0.09″ of rainfall. As we now jump into December, the main focus weather-wise is going to be the weak clipper system that brings us a chance for some light precipitation today, and then the unseasonably warm stretch that begins the month.

Wednesday’s Disturbance:

In a similar fashion to how Monday panned out, another quick-moving disturbance is expected bring us a chance for precipitation during the early stage of our Wednesday. This event in particular may start out as a light mix of rain/sleet since temperatures will be hovering close to the freezing mark to start.

As we warm up, a quick transition to rain is expected with the chances coming to to a close by mid-morning. Both accumulations and impacts to the morning commute are highly unlikely. It’s also important to point out that this morning’s round of light showers will have a bit of dry air to fight off. In other words, our regional radar may show that we have precipitation overhead, but the dry air that’s in place will evaporate anything before it reaches the surface.

Warmth Peaks Thursday:

The rest of our Wednesday will remain dry under a mostly cloudy sky. The combination of a little late-day sunshine, plus a gusty southwesterly wind, will help send our temperatures into the low 50s for a second consecutive day.

Cloud cover may linger into the overnight hours, but another round of dry air will bring the sunshine back for our Thursday. The peak of this upcoming warmth will occur Thursday afternoon as highs are expected to close in on the 60° mark. In fact, our forecast high of 57° will just fall short of the record high for December 2nd which is 64° set back in 2021.

Cooling Down for the Weekend:

Despite a cold front sliding through during the day on Thursday, 50-degree highs will stick around for one more day before we drop back towards normal for the upcoming weekend. Saturday and Sunday feature highs in the low 40s.

Guidance has come into agreement on the overall track of a storm system that looks to bring us a chance for a rain/snow mix on Sunday. However, we’re still a couple of days out from the actual event so there is still plenty of time for the forecast to change. Not only do we need to keep an eye on that system, there’s another system that is slated to move across the state next Tuesday that could bring some snow to the area. Similar to Sunday’s system, we’re still way too far to know specifics.