Warmth Returns for Memorial Day Weekend

Slow moving low pressure will finally loose its grip on the Stateline Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure develops to the north. This will help filter a little more dry air into northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin during the afternoon Wednesday. We won’t completely clear out, but should see a few more breaks in the clouds during the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s Wednesday and into the low 70s for Thursday. A slight increase in moisture Thursday may bring a few more clouds around during the afternoon, but skies should remain dry.

The blocking pattern breaks down as what was once Tropical Storm Arthur moves further out to sea. This break down will allow the jet stream winds to shift to the southwest beginning Friday, and continue into the weekend. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s and low to mid 80s Saturday and Sunday, and possibly for Memorial Day. The southwest shift in the wind direction, however, means more moisture will be pulled into the Midwest and will increase our chance for rain and thunderstorms during the afternoon Saturday and Sunday.

A cold front will move through during the afternoon Monday but could become ‘hung up’ across the Great Lakes, keeping the threat for rain and thunderstorms during the afternoon. The increase in moisture will mean an increase in the potential for heavy rainfall, especially where we see thunderstorms line up along the cold front. The highest threat for thunderstorms appears to be Sunday, into Monday.