Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Portion of the Stateline

Watch Possible:

According to the Storm Prediction Center, there’s a 60% chance that a watch could be issued for the area highlighted in yellow. Ahead of an advancing cold front, a few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms have popped up along and south of the Illinois & Wisconsin border. As we carry on into the late afternoon and evening hours, storms may pose a risk for gusty winds, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning.

3:30PM Update – Watch Issued:

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for McHenry, Dekalb, and Lee County until 10PM tonight. Due to the fact that these counties are on the northern edge of the watch, I think much of the action will end up happening to our south and east. However, storms will still pose a threat for gusty winds, large hail, and frequent lightning!