We had an almost perfectly average day today, with temperatures making it into the low 80s for most across the Stateline. Clouds increased shortly thereafter, and rain chances continue through tonight and tomorrow with the low pressure system approaching from the Northwest. Water vapor imagery shows the counter-clockwise spin of all the moisture going around the surface low, as it approaches the Stateline.

We have already seen a couple of Flash Flood Warnings issued for parts of the Stateline with some of the heavier showers and thunderstorms moving over the same areas. The first is for Eastern Carroll County in Illinois. This warning lasts until 3:00AM CDT. Radar estimates between 2 and 4 inches of rain have already fallen, with another 1 to 2 inches possible.

The second Flash Flood Warning is out for Western Ogle County. This warning lasts until 12:30AM CDT. Radar estimates that anywhere from 1.5 to 3 inches of rain have already fallen, with another 1 to 3 inches possible. An automated rain gauge near Forreston picked up nearly a whole inch of rain in right around 15-20 minutes. For both of these warnings, make sure to turn around when you come across flooded roadways.

Overnight tonight, scattered showers and thunderstorms remain likely, with most of them coming through in waves. Temperatures only fall to the mid 60s due to higher humidity and cloud cover along with the rain.

Tomorrow, we continue to see periods of rain showers and even a few storms throughout the day and into the evening as well. Due to heavy rain and cloud cover, temperatures will only warm into the mid 70s.

If we time out these rain showers, we see the main line of storms going through late Friday night, with possibly a short break for the early overnight. Another wave of showers comes through Saturday morning, with waves of heavy showers coming through for most of the day. We are not looking at rain the entire time, but you will want to have the umbrella close by if you plan to be outdoors. We will eventually clear out quite a bit for the day on Sunday, but even then we will still see an isolated chance for a sprinkle or two.

We look to clear out quite a bit beyond this, with quite a bit more sunshine expected for the early part of the week. Temperatures remain just a bit below normal through that time period as well. Our next chances for rain look to come late next week.