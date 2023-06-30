Smoke and haze has been prevalent over the last few days, but air quality has been improving drastically between Thursday and Friday. As of Friday evening, the air quality index was back under 100, which is generally considered to be acceptable numbers with air becoming healthy again.

Smoke and haze will not be the reason for reduced visibility tonight, but rather patchy fog similar to what we saw Thursday night and early Friday morning. Temperatures will not fall very far due to high dew points very close to the air temperature. Chances for showers and storms move back into the area after Midnight as well.

Saturday brings a very similar afternoon to Friday, with increased rain and storm chances. Severe chances are highest near I-88 and further South. Humidity remains high, with temperatures reaching the low and mid-80s again for the afternoon.

We will see mainly isolated storms through the afternoon, before stronger, potentially severe storms work their way into the area by the evening. Below are images of a computer model, a mere educated guess as to what might happen. Stay tuned to the weather through the afternoon and evening Saturday for updates!

The ring of fire pattern continues to bring storm chances with strong wind potential to some of the same areas that saw rain and storms now for the last two days. On Saturday, a level 3/5 Enhanced Risk exists for Central and Southern Illinois and surrounding areas. Meanwhile, a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk extends up to our Southern Counties in the viewing area, near I-88.

Many areas from Central Illinois through Indiana and Ohio into the Northeast could see repeated rounds of heavy precipitation through the weekend and early next week. In the Stateline, we may see the edge of some of these storm complexes, but it appears we will miss out on the heaviest rain. Thunderstorms can produce up to an inch or two of rainfall per hour if they move over the same areas over and over again. The highest totals on this map could see around 2-3″ of rain just through the weekend.

While we will not see rain the entire time, persistent waves of rain and storms are possible through the weekend as a trough works through the area. This keeps humidity up and temperatures down before sunshine works back in by Monday and Tuesday. The heat coming for those days may still produce a few isolated showers and storms during the afternoons and evenings, so don’t let your guard down completely just yet on those 4th of July plans.