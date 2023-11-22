Sun-filled Wednesday:

When you take into account Tuesday’s rain/snow mess and gusty afternoon breeze, it was a more unsettled day for Thanksgiving travelers.

With that storm system now out of the way, travelers won’t have much to worry about moving forward as our weather pattern settles down. Last night’s round of cloud cover is expected to exit the region by sunrise. This will make for plenty of sun for our Thanksgiving Eve.

That, along with a wind shift to the southwest will help temperatures climb into the low 40s once again. Which is seasonable. Skies are expected to stay mostly clear overnight, with lows falling on either side of the 30-degree mark.

Thanksgiving Day:

A moisture-starved cold front will slide through the region early Thursday morning. The only component of the forecast this frontal passage impacts is the direction in which our winds will be blowing out of. Winds will be more out of the north-northeast, gusting up to 20 mph.

Despite that, I’m thankful to say that more sunshine is in the forecast, which help bring temperatures back to seasonable levels.

We aim to round out the holiday week with highs in the mid 30s as winds become a bit more organized out of the north. Friday also features an upward trend in cloud cover.

Weekend Snow:

Highs remain in the 30s for the weekend. However, the bigger weather headline is the potential for snow late Saturday night into Sunday. Models continue to show a disturbance sliding out of the central plains and into Illinois by Sunday morning.

In doing so, bringing the chance for flurries and light snow during that time.

The one thing we’ll have to keep an eye on is the track of this system as guidance trended a bit more south with it this morning. This would mean the highest potential for accumulations would stay south as well. Time will tell!